Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga season record as Bayern Munich ran out 5-2 winners over Augsburg at the Allianz Arena.
The Pole was level with the former Bayern man on 40 goals, but overtook him in stoppage time.
Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman had helped Bayern to a 4-0 lead before half time
The floodgates opened after Jeffrey Gouweleeuw’s ninth minute own goal.
Andre Hahn and Florian Niederlechner scored second half goals for Augsburg.
