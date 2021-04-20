Bayern Munich have moved ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians, still without the injured Robert Lewandowski, took an early lead through the Pole's replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from close range after Thomas Muller's volley had been parried.

Six minutes later the visitors' defence unravelled faster than the European Super League with Joshua Kimmich hammering a first-time strike into the corner.

Leverkusen brought on Karim Bellarabi and Florian Wirtz for the start of the second half which gave them a burst of energy. Leon Bailey had a goal disallowed for offside while Bellarabi hit the crossbar.

Choupo-Moting also had a goal chalked off for offside as Hansi Flick's men cruised to another win. After RB Leipzig lost earlier to Cologne, the reigning champions can seal the title if they beat Mainz at the weekend and Julian Nagelsmann's side fail to beat Stuttgart.

TALKING POINT - Bayern power on domestically after a tough 7 days

A week since their Champions League elimination to PSG and days after Hansi Flick's request to terminate his contract as head coach at the end of the season, the Bavarians responded with doing enough to beat a Leverkusen side devoid of confidence. The game summed up their season in many ways, they were far from their fluent best but know how to see out games in their quest for a ninth straight league title.

MAN OF THE MATCH- Eric Choupo-Moting

The former Stoke City forward is proving to be a shrewd signing with three goals in his last three games. His pace and positioning around the box have been crucial for the Bavarians, summed up by his opening goal, in the absence of goal machine Lewandoswki.

PLAYER RATINGS

BAYERN MUNICH: Neuer 7, Pavard 5, Boateng 5, Hernandez 5, Davies 5, Kimmich 8, Alaba 7, Musiala 6, Müller 6, Coman 5, Choupo-Moting 8*. Subs: Sane 4, Goretzka 6, Nianzou 5, Scott n/a, Sarr n/a.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN: Hradecky 7, Tah 6, S. Bender 6, Tapsoba 5, Frimpong 4, Palacios 4, Aranguiz 5, Sinkgraven 5, Diaby 4, Bailey 7, Schick 5. Subs: Wirtz 5, Bellarabi 5, Demirbay 5, Amiri n/a, Wendell n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

7' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Muller's volley is parried by the keeper and Choupo-Moting drills in the rebound via a deflection.

13' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Alaba's cross is half cleared, it falls to Kimmich whose first time shot is belted into the corner.

58' - DISALLOWED GOAL: Bailey is through on goal, lobs Neuer but he is correctly ruled off-side.

66' - DISALLOWED GOAL: Choupo-Moting runs onto a long ball, he rolls it under the keeper but it's ruled out for offside.

70' - WOODWORK! Bailey's cross finds Bellarabi whose strike hits the bar.

KEY STAT

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored in three consecutive games in all competitions for the second time in his career, the previous purple patch was in March 2014.

