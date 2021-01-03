A quite incredible game of Bundesliga football resulted in what would seem a straightforward Bayern Munich win, but it was anything but that as Mainz made them work for a 4-2 win at the Allianz Arena.

The relegation strugglers would come into the game under new interim management; former Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewart in the dugout, and they would not just go one goal, but two up at the home of the champions.

Firstly, a quick countering ball from Danny Latza fell into the path of Jonathan Burkhardt, who muscled Jerome Boateng out of the way, before smashing it inside Manuel Neuer's near post. The lead was doubled after Alex Hack flicked home a Daniel Brosinski free kick, and Mainz would go in at half time feeling very pleased with themselves.

But that would be all the positives for the visitors: Joshua Kimmich and then Leroy Sane would draw the champions level, before a cruel ricochet from a Niklas Sule effort and penalty concession from Leandro Barreiro resulted in a two-goal cushion swing the other way, and suddenly Siewart's men had a mountain to climb.

Robin Quaison crashed the bar with a thunderous volley and Latza forced a brilliant save from Neuer, but it would be Robert Lewandowski who would have the last laugh, netting firstly a penalty, and then a cushioned volley from a Thomas Muller cross to make the lead unassailable for the Bavarians. That win takes Bayern top, two points clear of RB Leipzig, and a trip to Borussia Monchengladbach lie in wait next. What a game.

TALKING POINT - BAYERN IMPROVE AFTER HALF-TIME CHANGES

A first-half blitz from their visitors shook the champions, who looked somewhat disrespected having had their feathers ruffled, and Hansi Flick would respond with two half-time substitutions: Benjamin Pavard and Boateng off; Leon Goretzka and Niklas Sule on. Both changes would pay great dividends - Sule striking the third goal off the left boot, and Goretzka adding guile and a presence to the midfield; with Joshua Kimmich the more creative off the right as the hosts turned the screw. It would be a disappointing second half for Mainz, after a quite brilliant opening 45, but the spirit of champions, alongside their technical prowess and ruthlessness in front of goal, would spur Bayern on, and the subs from half-time would really swing the game back into the league leaders' hands.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LEON GORETZKA, BAYERN MUNICH

He may have only played 45 minutes, but after a return from two games out with injury, the former Schalke midfielder was the gamechanger for Bayern. Pace, power, directness, energy and intricate passing - he had it all as he helped the hosts force themselves into the driving seat, pushing an initially energetic Mainz side back, and bullying the visiting engine room with his physicality and willingness in the tackle. An inspired substitution from Flick, and from the wasteful nature of Corentin Tolisso with the chances he had today, it surely highlights Goretzka's importance and influence over the team.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Pavard 5, Boateng 5. Alaba 6, Davies 6, Kimmich 7, Tolisso 5, Sane 7, Muller 6, Gnabry 6, Lewandowski 7, Sule 7, Goretzka 8, Musiala 6, Choupo-Moting 6, Costa 6.

Mainz: Dahmen 7, St Juste 7, Hack 7, Brosinski 6, Mwene 6, Latza 7, Fernandes 6, Barreiro 6, Quaison 7, Boetius 5, Burkardt 7, Onisiwo 6, Mateta 6, Stoger 6

KEY MOMENTS

32': GOAL! It's been a really impressive first half an hour for the visitors. And they've scored! A quick-fire counter, and Burkhardt slams it home! A long ball forward from Latza, Boateng claims he's been shoved, and the striker bears down on Manuel Neuer, and scores his first goal of the season. What a start for Mainz!

44': GOAL!!! It's two! It was fizzed in beautifully, and Alex Hack has flicked it home to double the lead! A lovely delivery from Brosinski, and Muller loses his man and the defender has made the cushion two goals!

50': GOAL! A melee at the back for Mainz, capitalised upon by Kimmich! A great run from the right-back, the nutmeg and floated cross, Gnabry floats it back the other way, and through a Lewandowski flick, Kimmich is there at the far post to nod home.

55': GOAL! Oooohhhh! What a response, not just from Bayern in general, but Sane after his big miss! Driving in off the right flank, Mainz can't keep up with him, and he flashes it inside the goalkeeper's near post with a ferocious drive. What a response from the champions.

64': GOAL! Further sustained pressure from Bayern. Knocking the ball about nicely, moving their opponents from right to left, searching for an opening... and it's 3-2! Barreiro the unlucky culprit, putting it past his own keeper sliding in to try and cut out a Davies cost. That's what champions do, and they lead 3-2. NO! HANG ON! Davies is offside! No goal! We remain level!!

70:' GOAL!!!! Oooohh they've finally done it! No doubt about that! Niklas Sule with the strike, little ricochet, no chance for Dahwen, and the substitute makes it Bayern 3-2 Mainz! They've finally turned it around, for real this time! 76': Lewandowski... 4-2.

82': GOAL! There's another. Lewandowski, off a Muller pick out. Brilliantly found by the raumdeuter off the right, and the Pole on the volley double his tally, and trebles the Bayern cushion. 5-2.

KEY STAT

