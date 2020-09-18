Bayern Munich got over the loss of Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool by opening their Bundesliga title defence with an 8-0 rout of Schalke at the Allianz Arena.

Serge Gnabry bagged a hat-trick, while Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala also found the back of the net for the German and European champions who never relented from the first whistle until the last.

It was Gnabry who got Bayern Munich on their way with an excellent left-footed strike from 16 yards after being played in behind. Goretzka made it 2-0 within 20 minutes, stroking home a side-footed effort from inside the box after being set up by Thomas Muller.

Further salt was added to Schalke wounds when Lewandowski was brought down inside the box, with the Polish striker converting from 12 yards himself to net his first goal of the new campaign.

The floodgates opened further in the second half, with Gnabry scoring a second and a third before the hour mark to complete his hat trick. Muller netted his first of the new season after being set up by Sane before Sane himself found the back of the net after being released clean through on goal.

Youngster Musiala came off the bench to score his first Bundesliga goal late on as Bayern Munich continued to press home their significant advantage over a Schalke team that was effectively beaten after only three minutes.

TALKING POINT - Leroy Sane has already given Bayern Munich another dimension

It was difficult to envisage how Sane could possibly make Bayern Munich’s attack any more potent, but on this basis he has already made the Bavarians a more ruthless outfit. The former Manchester City winger was on sparkling form on his debut for his new club, scoring once and contributing two assists. Sane got in behind the Schalke defence countless times. It was as if he’d been unleashed after two frustrating seasons at the Etihad Stadium. Sane could take Bayern Munich to an even higher level.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

After an exceptional 2019/20 campaign, Gnabry started the new season with a hat trick on opening weekend. The former Arsenal man has added genuine goal threat to his game over the past two seasons, with the 25-year-old now capable of all kinds of finishes. The frightening thing about this performance from Gnabry is that he could have finished with more. He missed a couple more opportunities.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich - Neuer 5, Pavard 7, Süle 6, Boateng 7, Lucas 7, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 7, Gnabry 9, Muller 8, Sane 8, Lewandowski 8. Subs - Tolisso 6, Cuisance 6, Richards 6, Zirkzee 5, Musiala 7.

Schalke - Fährmann 4, Kabak 3, Stambouli 3, Oczipka 4, Bentaleb 4, Serdar 4, Matondo 5, Uth 5, Harit 6, Paciencia 4. Subs - Raman 4, Schopf 4, Becker 4, Skrzybski 4.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Schalke: What a way to start the season! Gnabry controlled a long pass over the top, turned on to his left foot and smashed a shot into the back of the Schalke net from the edge of the box! Bayern Munich are ahead just four minutes into the new campaign!

19’ GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-0 Schalke: Bayern Munich have themselves a second goal! The cross came in from Gnabry on the right, Muller set up Goretzka for the shot and the central midfielder passed the ball into the back of the net. That just looked so easy for the German and European champions!

31’ GOAL! Bayern Munich 3-0 Schalke: The defending Bundesliga champions are running riot! Lewandowski steps up to the penalty spot, waits for Fahrmann to make his move and rolls the ball into the opposite corner of the net. Bayern are three goals to the good.

47’ GOAL! Bayern Munich 4-0 Schalke: Oh dear. Things just go from bad to worse for Schalke. They have conceded another just two minutes into the second half. Sane got in behind the Schalke defence, rounded Fahrmann and Gnabry is on hand to finish into the back of the empty net.

59’ GOAL! Bayern Munich 5-0 Schalke: It's a fifth goal for Bayern Munich! Sane was released in behind the Schalke defence, he spun on the edge of the box and played the pass to Gnabry who made no mistake in tucking home the finish! This is emphatic for the Bavarians.

70’ GOAL! Bayern Munich 6-0 Schalke: What an exceptional assist from Lewandowski! The Polish striker was forced to turn back inside the box after a tackle, but that just forced him into the Rabona assist, picking out Muller at the back post for the finish underneath Fahrmann.

71’ GOAL! Bayern Munich 7-0 Schalke: He has been excellent on his competitive debut for Bayern Munich and now Sane has his goal to prove that. The winger was released clean in behind the Schalke defence and bent a finish around Fahrmann to give the Bavarians a SEVEN-GOAL LEAD!

81’ GOAL! Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: The youngster has come off the bench to score his first Bundesliga goal! What a moment for Musiala. He cut inside off the right wing and fired home a powerful finish, giving Fahrmann no chance. There's still more goals left in Bayern Munich!

KEY STATS

Leroy Sane scored one and assisted two more in his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich.

Thomas Muller scored his 200th competitive goal for Bayern Munich.

Serge Gnabry scored the earliest goal of a new Bundesliga since a Torsten Frings goal 18 years ago.

