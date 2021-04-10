Bayern Munich were far from their best as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Jamal Musiala lit up a drab game midway through the second half to seemingly edge Bayern closer to their 31st Bundesliga title, but substitute Marcus Ingvartsen squeezed an equaliser home four minutes from time.

The hosts went in front Thomas Muller dispossessed defender Marvin Friedrich in the box and the Chelsea youth product Musiala twisted to find room between two defenders on the six-yard box before slotting home.

They seemed to be cruising to victory before Robert Andrich raced to the by-line and pulled back for Ingvartsen to turn home.

Man of the match – Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

There was very little inspiration in the Bayern side but most of the good moments in attack came via the 18-year-old winger.

Musiala, who played his youth football at Chelsea before moving to Bayern at 16, has been a regular presence off the bench but the glut of injuries and prospect of a big game on Tuesday enabled him to get a starting berth and he took full advantage.

Even without the goal he showed enough to get the star player award in a low grade contest, but the silky way he created space for himself did provide the lone elite moment of the match.

Talking point - Can Musiala be the Bayern hero in Paris?

Musiala, who only last year opted to play for Germany instead of England after representing the latter at youth level, has made 20 league appearances for Bayern this season, with all but three coming off the bench though he did start to Champions League group games when the German champions had already qualified for the knockout stages.

Although he had a couple of moments after coming on, Leroy Sane – one of their poorest attacking players in Wednesday’s first leg - still appears to lack the intent to impact games.

This cannot be said of Musiala who could give the PSG full backs all they can handle and produce what would be a memorable comeback.

Without Robert Lewandowski to finish his creativity, it would be a big ask to expect him to deliver but Bayern boss Hans-Dieter Flick has few other options.

Player ratings

BayernMunich: Neuer 6; Sarr 6, Boateng 6, Javi Martínez 6, Stanisic 6; Kimmich 7, Tiago Dantas 7; Coman 6, Muller 7, Musiala 8*; Choupo-Moting 5. Subs: Nianzou 5, Alaba 6, Sane 7, Pavard 6.

Union Berlin: Luthe 7; Knoche 7, Friedrich 5, Lenz 6, Trimmel 7, Promel 6, Andrich 7, Bulter 6, Endo 7, Kruse 5, Musa 5. Subs: Teuchert 6, Gentner 6, Pohjanpalo 6, Ingvartsen 7, Ryerson 6.

Match highlights

23' Great chance! Endo does brilliantly on the left wing teasing Boateng before floating a cross to the back post that Buelter heads straight at Neuer.

69' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Muller dispossessed Friedrich in the area and passed towards the 18-year-old who weaved away from two despairing challenges before slotting home in the six-yard box.

86' GOAL FOR UNION! Andrich gets to the by-line and draws Neuer before pulling back to Ingvartsen who gets just enough connection on the ball from the six-yard box to squeeze it home.

Key stat

26 - Muller has 26 goal involvements (10 goals, 16 assists) in as many Bundesliga games this season.

