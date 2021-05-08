Leipzig suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, a result that gifted Bayern Munich their 30th league title.

Bayern, who have now won 30 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963, and 31 German league crowns in total, are on 71 points before playing Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday. Leipzig are second on 64.

Their six-title haul in 2019/2020 came amid interruptions in play due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Bayern have had to dig much deeper this term to stay so dominant in Germany.

Football European Title Race Weekend Epic – Everything you need to know about the big matches this weekend YESTERDAY AT 18:02

By the time the Bundesliga campaign got under way in September they had won five of those titles, with a sixth following in early 2021 with the Club World Cup crown.

But their busy schedule meant Hansi Flick's team never had a summer break to recover from an intense season, with the Champions League final in August followed by the regular season start only weeks later.

This meant they had to play through while rivals Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig enjoyed a longer break, fewer international competitions and a much lighter schedule.

Lewandowski a ‘footballer like no other in the world’ – Flick

Bayern's fatigue started to show after the first few months and a run of eight consecutive league games when they fell behind by at least a goal.

But despite a far from solid backline, the Bavarians lost none of those eight matches, winning five and drawing three.

Their winning cards up front remained top striker Robert Lewandowski who, after taking the world player award for last season, picked up where he left off, and a rejuvenated Thomas Mueller.

Lewandowski has scored 36 times in their 31 league games so far and is chasing Gerd Mueller's all-time record of 40 league goals in one season, set in the 1971/72 campaign.

For Mueller, who together with David Alaba became the first Bundesliga player to win 10 league crowns, it was a season that could see him earn a Germany callup for the Euros after more than two years, having scored 10 goals and set up another 17.

AC Milan lead European chase for Spurs defensive ace - Euro Papers

That consistency proved decisive as title rivals Borussia Dortmund's rollercoaster season eventually put them out of contention, leaving Leipzig as the only real threat to Bayern's enduring domestic dominance.

But a strong finish kept Bayern in front as Leipzig wobbled.

The eventual champions won seven of their last nine league games before Saturday, while Leipzig managed just four wins in the same period.

As Flick departs after less than two full seasons in charge, to be succeeded by Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann, he will leave knowing that Bayern have now won more than half of the 58 Bundesliga titles since 1963 - including two under his own short leadership.

Football Zorc 'annoyed' at suggestions Leipzig are bigger than Dortmund 06/05/2021 AT 16:33