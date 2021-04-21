Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports.

The Austria defender will sign a five-year contract, with Sky in Germany claiming confirmation is expected in the next few weeks.

Alaba announced in February that he would be leaving the Champions League holders, ending an association which goes back to 2009.

He has long been linked with a move to Real, and his versatility will be an asset to the Liga champions, able to play in defence and midfield.

Alaba will bring a wealth of trophy winning experience to the Spanish capital, having won nine Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cup wins, six German Cup victories and multiple minor trophies.

Chelsea had also been linked with the 28-year-old, who has made 48 appearances in all competitions for club and country this season.

Bayern have already signed a replacement, agreeing a deal to bring in Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig this summer, though Jerome Boateng will also be leaving, as will boss Hansi Flick, who has announced his intention to terminate his contract.

Alaba can secure a 10th Bundesliga title with Bayern this weekend, if his side beat Mainz.

