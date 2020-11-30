The 32-year-old former Spain international has been at Bayern since 2012 but was set to leave before the season after losing his starting spot during their five-title run in 2020.

Following talks with coach Hansi Flick Martinez decided to stay this season but is unlikely to do so after June, saying he wanted to enjoy a new experience before retiring.

Bundesliga Lewandowski wonder strike lifts Bayern past Stuttgart 28/11/2020 AT 15:24

"This is not the moment to discuss what will happen in June 2021. Anything can happen. I had great years here and we will see what happens," Martinez said ahead of their Champions League game at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

I would like to try something new, no matter where, but something new before I end my career.

"The contract says it is the last year. I am happy to be here now and I am part of the team and that is what is important."

Martinez has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles, two Champions League crowns, five German Cups and a Club World Cup among other silverware.

Champions League 10-man Bayern march into last 16 with RB Salzburg win 25/11/2020 AT 18:23