Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that midfielder Emre Can has tested positive for Covid-19, just one day before the Ruhr derby with arch rivals Schalke.

The former Liverpool and Juventus man currently has no symptoms and the rest of Dortmund's test results came back negative. He is now self-isolating at home.

The Germany international will now miss the Revierderby clash against struggling Schalke on Saturday and the Champions League home clash against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.

Bundesliga protocols say a player must self-isolate for seven days, so he could potentially be available for the meeting with Arminia Bielefeld on October 31.

