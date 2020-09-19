Jude Bellingham set up Gio Reyna's goal on his Bundesliga debut and Erling Haaland grabbed a brace as Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0.

Around 10,000 fans were allowed in the stadium for the first time since lockdown in March and they saw a tepid opening with both sides looking rusty.

Lucien Favre's men, who lost Thorgan Hazard early on due to a suspected hamstring injury, eventually found their rhythm and broke the deadlock when Bellingham set up fellow teenager Reyna for his first Bundesliga goal.

Jadon Sancho went close to making it 2-0 with a header that clipped the crossbar while Roman Burki made two good saves to keep his side in front.

Dortmund eventually doubled their lead in the second half when Reyna was brought down in the box by Ramy Bensebaini. The ref had told him to get up but after looking at the monitor he awarded a penalty which was dispatched by Haaland.

Marco Rose's men will feel they should have been awarded a penalty of their own when substitute Marcus Thuram was caught by Mats Hummels but surprisingly VAR ruled it was not a spot-kick.

The home side continued to threaten on the counter attack and made it 3-0 when from a Gladbach corner, Sancho ran the length of the field to set up Haaland to loft the ball over the keeper to seal a comfortable victory.

TALKING POINT

Dortmund showing football is a young man's game.

Bellingham looked solid on his Bundesliga debut and provided a nice assist for fellow 17-year-old Reyna, who had flashes of brilliance with his burst of pace.

Add to that 20-year-old Sancho's mesmirising run box-to-box in the second half which was converted by fellow 20-year-old Haaland.

The question remains whether their young attackers can be consistent enough over a season to compete with the experienced juggernaut that is Bayern Munich.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Erling Haaland (Dortmund): He's a striker who can have a quiet game then suddenly burst into action. The Norwegian goal machine converted a penalty coolly then put the finishing touches on a brilliant run from Sancho. If that was not enough, he used his physical strength throughout and had the Gladbach defenders bouncing off him, unable to tackle him.

PLAYER RATINGS

DORTMUND: Burki 7, Akanji 5, Hummels 5, Can 7, Meunier 6, Hazard n/a, Witsel 5, Bellingham 7, Reyna 8, Sancho 8, Haaland 9. Subs: Passlack 5, Delaney 5, Brandt n/a, Reus n/a.

GLADBACH: Sommer 6, Kramer 7, Wolf 5, Stindl 6, Wendt 5, Lainer 6, Hofmann 7, Bensebaini 5, Ginter 7, Elvedi 4, Neuhaus 4. Subs: Thuram 6, Plea 5, Herrmann n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

15' - INJURY: Hazard is down and clutching his hamstring after pulling up earlier. His afternoon is over.

35' - GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Reyna with a low shot from close range after a lay off from Bellingham.

41' - WOODWORK! Can's cross falls into the path of Sancho whose glancing header flicks the top of the bar.

52' - PENALTY FOR DORTMUND! Reyna tripped in the box, the ref tells him to get up. VAR takes a look and the referee overturns the decision. Haaland steps up and coolly sends the keeper the wrong way.

61' -PENALTY SHOUT! Hummels appeared to catch Thuram as they both ran for the ball. VAR takes a look and no spot-kick is awarded. Hummels is a lucky boy.

77' - GOAL FOR DORTMUND! From the Gladbach corner, Dortmund break. Sancho bursts into the box from his own box, threads it through to Haaland who lofts it over the keeper for his second.

KEY STAT

BVB have won their last 11 games against Gladbach, their longest winning streak against any team.

