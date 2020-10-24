Erling Haaland scored as Dortmund bounced back to winning ways to claim the points in the first Revierderby of the Bundesliga campaign.

Lucien Favre's side came into this contest with struggling Schalke off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Lazio in the Champions League, having lost twice prior to that already this season.

Bundesliga Emre Can tests positive for Covid-19 YESTERDAY AT 14:53

Despite their total domination and fluid attacking football, Dortmund had been frustrated in the first half, with Mahmoud Dahoud going closest with a 30-yard shot that clipped the top of the bar, while Giovanni Reyna glanced a header wide at the far post.

But Schalke's resistance was finally broken 10 minutes after the restart, with Manuel Akanji pouncing after Frederick Ronnow could only parry Raphael Guerreiro's shot.

Haaland bagged his fifth league goal of the season - and seventh in all competitions - just six minutes later, lifting the ball over the Schalke goalkeeper after being released by Jadon Sancho.

Mats Hummels added a third with a bullet header from Guerrerio's corner deliver, as Dortmund moved level on points with second-placed Bayern Munich, who thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 earlier in the day. Schalke remain second from bottom with just a solitary point.

TALKING POINT - Dortmund ease to victory

Sadly, this was one of the most one-sided Revierderby contests in recent history.

Favre's side did thrash Schalke 4-0 back in May, but the Royal Blues had their opportunities that day under then-manager David Wagner. Incredibly, they have yet to win a competitive match since February, but there seems to be no sign of improvement under new boss Manuel Baum.

After Dortmund broke the deadlock, the match almost resembled a training-match, the hosts moving the ball at walking pace to conserve energy ahead of the Champions League tie with Zenit in midweek.

Bayern hit Schalke for eight in the opening day and one feels Dortmund could have chalked up a similar scoreline had they been really in the mood.

PSG ready to sack Thomas Tuchel – Euro Papers

MAN OF THE MATCH - Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund)

The 26-year-old was a real menace from left full-back, full of energy to constantly provide the overlap when Dortmund built in attack. His delivery was excellent, as he played a huge part in two of his side's three goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

Dortmund: Burki 5, Guerreiro 8, Akanji 7, Hummels 7, Meunier 7, Delaney 6, Dahoud 7, Reyna 7, Brandt 7, Sancho 7, Haaland 7..subs: Reus N/A, Hazard N/A, Witsel 5, Morey N/A, Passlack 5.

Schalke: Ronnow 6, Nastasic 4, Sane 5, Thiaw 5, Mascarell 4, Oczpika 4, Ludewig 4, Bentaleb 4, Harit 4, Matondo 4, Paciencia 4.. subs: Raman 4, Kutucu 4, Bozdogan 4.

KEY MOMENTS

31' - Dortmund hit the bar! Dahoud angles a beauty of a shot at goal from all of 30 yards. It's dipping and with the goalkeeper beaten it clips the top of the bar and drops behind.

37' - Reyna goes close! Meunier stands up a lovely cross to the far post with the outside of his boot. Reyna towers above his marker but glances his header just wide!

55' - GOAL! Dortmund 1-0 Schalke (Manuel Akanji): Schalke's resistance is finally broken! Dortmund work a nice short corner routine, Guerreiro's shot is parried by Ronnow and Akanji reacts quickest to stab it home!

61' - GOAL! Dortmund 2-0 Schalke (Erling Haaland): The floodgates have opened! Haaland scores his fifth league goal of the season to double Dortmund's advantage! He's involved in the build-up, feeding Sancho and making a forward run. The Englishman ushers him through and he lifts it over the goalkeeper to make it two.

78' - GOAL! Dortmund 3-0 Schalke (Mats Hummels): Gurrerio delivers the corner and a bullet header from Hummels puts the shine on a one-sided performance!

KEY STAT

Mats Hummels has now found the net in 13 straight season and is the only player to have scored in each season since 2008/09.

Premier League Schurrle: I lost my self-esteem under 'brutal' Mourinho YESTERDAY AT 13:52