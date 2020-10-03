Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways as they defeated Freiburg 4-0 at home thanks to yet another brace from Erling Haaland.

Jadon Sancho was absent from the hosts’ squad - a consequence of illness, Dortmund say - but that will fuel speculation over his future and a potential move to Manchester United, despite the German club insisting he will not leave.

Haaland, another precociously talented 20-year-old, scored after 31 minutes, his first-time finish finding the far corner after Dortmund won back possession in the opposition half and Gio Reyna set him up.

Dortmund had been underwhelming up to that point, but turned the style on after they went ahead and could easily have been up by more than just the one goal at the break. Reyna scuffed an effort narrowly wide after doing well to beat two defenders, while Florian Muller made a fine double save to deny Emre Can and Mats Hummels from a corner.

Any hope of a Freiburg comeback was effectively ended within two minutes of then restart as Can headed in from corner, powering past Muller after the visitors failed to mark him.

Haaland then made it three in style, slamming home another first-time finish after being set up again by Reyna, who laid on all three assists.

The Norwegian had an ideal chance to complete his hat-trick in stoppage time, racing trough on goal, but unselfishly squared for Felix Passlack to tap in instead.

The win - witnessed by 11,500 spectators - ends a two-game losing streak for Dortmund and sees them leapfrog Freiburg, moving second in the table for now.

