Werner Bremen beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

Victory moved Werder eight points above the relegation zone while ending fourth-placed Frankfurt’s 11-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga, stretching back to early December.

Premier League Man Utd could offer Lingard to land Rice; open to bids for Martial 9 HOURS AGO

Bremen, who had won only three of their previous 25 home league games, fought back with a strong second-half performance after Frankfurt had taken a ninth minute lead when Andre Silva headed his 19th goal of the season in the Bundesliga.

Theodor Gebre Selassie equalised two minutes into after the break, at the end of a flying run down the right flank, but only following a VAR check after initially being flagged offside.

Sargent then grabbed the decisive goal in the 62nd minute, which also required VAR verification before being awarded.

Man Utd to pounce for £30m star bargain from Fiorentina - Euro Papers

transfers Man Utd line up Bayern duo AND Real Madrid star – Paper Round 17/02/2021 AT 23:08