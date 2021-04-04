Hertha Berlin rescued a 1-1 draw at local rivals Union in the capital's derby on Sunday but remain mired in a battle to avoid relegation with seven games left in the Bundesliga season.

The result helped Union stretch their unbeaten home run to 13 league games but they failed to close in on the European spots, staying seventh on 39, four behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Hertha are in 14th place on 25 from 27 games, two points above the drop zone.

Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen sack Bosz after fourth loss in five games 23/03/2021 AT 10:47

Both teams hit the crossbar and scored in an exciting first half with Robert Andrich putting the hosts in front with a powerful shot from outside the box in the 10th minute.

Hertha levelled with Dodi Lukebakio's 35th minute penalty but the pace dropped off sharply after the break with no chances for either side.

Union are joined on 39 points by VfB Stuttgart following their 1-0 win over Werder Bremen earlier on Sunday.

Bayern Munich are top on 64 points after Saturday's 1-0 win at second-placed RB Leipzig, who are seven points behind.

Bundesliga Hertha outclass Leverkusen to climb out of drop zone 21/03/2021 AT 16:58