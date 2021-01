Football

Bundesliga highlights - Erling Haaland double, Jadon Sancho scores as Dortmund beat RB Leipzig

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho were on red-hot form as Borussia Dortmund earned a big 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon. Haaland scored twice in a match which witnessed some stunning attacking play from Dortmund.

