Bayern Munich showed why they were crowned Bundesliga champions earlier on as they steam-rollered Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0, with a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski a particular highlight.

With RB Leipzig losing earlier to Borussia Dortmund, Bayern knew that they were confirmed champions, but there was no complacency from Hans-Dieter Flick's side, as they took the lead through their talismanic Pole inside two minutes.

The lead was doubled by Thomas Muller on 23 minutes, after a neat piece of interplay found youngster Jamal Musiala, who had the awareness to pick out the experienced attacking midfielder making a late run into the box.

Lewandowski would then double his own tally with a wonderful scissor-like volley as Muller turned provider, and the Pole would also notch an assist as he fed Kingsley Coman for 4-0 on the stroke of half time.

The visitors survived twenty minutes of the second half before conceding a fifth: Lewandowski sealing the match ball, notching his 39th of the league campaign from the penalty spot after a dubious VAR decision against Florian Neuhaus regarding a handball from a corner.

Leroy Sane completed the scoring after yet another breakaway from Bayern carved their visitors apart, and the former Manchester City man profited from unselfishness from Serge Gnabry to net number six.

Young defender Tanguy Nianzou was sent off two minutes after coming on as a substitute, with a challenge on Breel Embolo deemed a walkable offence, but it did nothing to mar a wondrous display as Bayern battered die Borussen to cement their champions' coronation.

