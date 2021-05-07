Eintracht Frankfurt want Real Madrid legend Raul to become their next coach.

Raul has a history in the Bundesliga having spent two years at Schalke in the later stages of his playing career and Eintracht are keen to bring the 43-year-old back to Germany.

According to Goal , initial talks have already taken place between the Spaniard and Eintracht, but there will be no further discussions until the season reaches its conclusion.

Football European Title Race Weekend Epic – Everything you need to know about the big matches this weekend 2 HOURS AGO

Eintracht are planning for life without head coach Adi Hutter after he agreed to take charge at Borussia Monchengladbach next season.

Raul took up coaching after he retired from playing in 2015 and has slowly been making a name for himself in Spain after re-joining his boyhood club in 2018, this time as a coach in their academy.

Under Raul’s guidance, Real’s young guns triumphed in the UEFA Youth League, lifting the trophy last year before the club handed their former talisman the reins at RM Castilla.

Eintracht have been watching Raul excel at his former club in the last year and the German side are convinced he is the perfect fit to fill their soon-to-be vacant head coach position considering he is already familiar with German football after his spell at Schalke.

Raul is also being tipped by some as a natural successor to Real’s current head coach Zinedine Zidane, but the Frenchman’s contract runs until 2022 and Eintracht want Raul to take charge ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Eintracht think there may be an opportunity to lure Raul away from Madrid should Zidane stay put this summer. Raul’s profile in football is not his only attractive quality as a coach as he has overseen the development of rising stars Miguel Gutierrez, Sergio Arribas, Chust and Antonio Blanco.

Zinedine Zidane head Coach of Real Madrid looks on during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Real Betis at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 24, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: Getty Images

Raul rose through Real Madrid’s youth ranks and left the club a legend having scored 323 goals and won six La Liga titles.

RM Castilla are currently in a race to qualify for Spain’s second division and any more talks with Eintracht will be on hold until after the season is over.

Eintracht have enjoyed an excellent season and sit fourth in the Bundesliga, a point ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund in the race for a Champions League spot.

Eintracht boss Hutter will take over from Borussia Dortmund-bound Marco Rose at Borussia Monchengladbach next season, but Eintracht are confident Raul is the man to replace their head coach.

With Eintracht flying high in the Bundesliga and a Champions League place within reach, Raul may find it hard to pass up the opportunity to return to Germany to take up his first position as head coach.

AC Milan lead European chase for Spurs defensive ace - Euro Papers

Champions League Nine Super League clubs reach deal with UEFA, rebels could face bans 3 HOURS AGO