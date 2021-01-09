Schalke beat Hoffenheim 4-0 with help from a Matthew Hoppe hat-trick to deliver his side's first league win in a year.

Hoppe, who made his Bundesliga debut in November, chipped the ball over keeper Oliver Baumann after a superb pass by Amine Harit to finish off a quick break three minutes before halftime.

The pair combined perfectly twice more for the 19-year-old Hoppe to score again in the 57th and 63rd minutes.

Morocco international Harit then turned scorer by drilling in their fourth goal after 80 minutes as Schalke climbed off the bottom of the table.

The California-born Hoppe joined Schalke in 2019 from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona.

Schalke, whose previous league win was back in January 2020, were a defeat away from matching Tasmania Berlin's Bundesliga record of 31 matches without a win from the 1965/66 season.

