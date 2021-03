Football

Bundesliga video highlights - Bayern Munich move five points clear with win at Werder Bremen

Robert Lewandowski scored his 32nd goal of the campaign as Bayern Munich opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Werder Bremen. The victory lifts Bayern five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig ahead of their home match with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

00:01:30, 7 hours ago