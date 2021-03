Football

Bundesliga video highlights - Erling Haaland bags brace as Borussia Dortmund draw with Cologne

Prolific striker Erling Haaland continued his rich vein of form as he netted twice including a late equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Borussia Dortmund at Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The results leaves them in fifth place, four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the race for a Champions League spot.

00:01:31, 36 minutes ago