Borussia Dortmund's striker Youssoufa Moukoko is out for the rest of the season after suffering a ligament injury.

Moukoko becane the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga after scoring in December against Union Berlin at the age of 16.

He injured his leg in the last training session with Germany's Under-21 squad in March ahead of the Under-21 European championship and had been expected to recover in a matter of days.

Moukoko's absence is a blow for Dortmund, who are at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season following Saturday's 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt that left them fifth in the Bundesliga, seven points off fourth place with seven games left.

Dortmund take on Manchester City on Tuesday in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Moukoko is also the youngest player to play in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

