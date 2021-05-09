Eintracht Frankfurt's Ajdin Hrustic scored an 86th-minute goal to rescue a 1-1 draw against visiting Mainz 05 on Sunday and retain some hope of a top-four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League.

Karim Onisiwo rifled in a low shot in the 11th minute to put Mainz in front against their lacklustre hosts.

Frankfurt rarely threatened and had to wait until five minutes from the end when Australian Hrustic's first shot was blocked but the midfielder, lying on the ground, spectacularly chipped his rebound over the keeper for the equaliser.

Eintracht, however, dropped to fifth place on 57 points, one behind Borussia Dortmund, 3-2 winners over RB Leipzig on Saturday, and three off third-placed VfL Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich on Saturday clinched their ninth successive league title with a 6-0 demolition of Borussia Moenchengladbach leaving them 10 points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Cologne were dealt a blow in their bid to stave off relegation as they were thrashed 4-1 at home by Freiburg. They are 17th in the table.

