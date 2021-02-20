Eintracht Frankfurt claimed all three points at home against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, taking their winning run to five in a row with a 2-1 victory.

Frankfurt flew out of the traps at the start of the game and looked to have the bit between their teeth, with Amin Younes at the centre of everything that the Eagles created.

Bundesliga Highlights: Supreme Lewandowski strike sparks Bayern comeback 16/02/2021 AT 06:56

And it didn’t take long for the home side to take a well deserved lead through Daichi Kamada after only 12 minutes. The Japanese forward finished off a fine Frankfurt move with a cool right footed finish inside the box thanks to a probing Filip Kostić cross.

Their lead was then doubled 19 minutes later by Younes who fired home a powerful effort having cut inside the box with some neat foot work, Manuel Neuer could do little to stop the ferocious shot.

But the Bavarians came out strong in the second half and pulled one goal back through who else but Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker was found in space by Leroy Sane, who did brilliantly with a dazzling run inside the box, before cutting the ball back to give their top scorer the simplest of tap ins.

But despite all the best efforts Bayern couldn’t find an equaliser meaning their lead at the top of the table could be dented, with RB Leipzig due to play tomorrow knowing a win would take them within two points of the league leaders.

Next up for Bayern is a trip to Rome to face Lazio in the Champions League and then they host FC Köln in the Bundesliga while Frankfurt travel to Werder Bremen on Friday night.

TALKING POINT - FRANKFURT RUN CONTINUES

The Eagles brilliant unbeaten run continues with their record now stretching to 11 matches. Not only is it the longest unbeaten run of any Bundesliga team, but they have amassed 29 points from a possible 33.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp 8, Tuta 6, Hinteregger 6, N'Dicka 6, Rode 6, Hasebe 6, Touré 7, Kostic 8, Kamada 8, Younes 9, Jovic 6, Ache 6, Barkok N/A, Zuber N/A, Ilsanker N/A

Bayern Munich: Neuer 7, Süle 6, Boateng 6, Alaba 6, Davies 6, Kimmich 6, Roca 6, Sané 7, Choupo-Moting 7, Coman 6, Lewandowski 8, Goretzka 6, Hernández N/A, Musiala 5, Martínez 5

MAN OF THE MATCH - AMIN YOUNES (FRANKFURT)

The midfielder was simply untouchable in the first half with his quick feet, driving runs and vision to spot team mates in space. Regardless of Bayern's dominance in the second half, the damage was already done by German in the first 45 minutes to allow the home side to take control of the game.

KEY EVENTS

12’ - GOAL! Kamada breaks the deadlock with a right footed finish inside the box thanks to a probing Kostic cross

15’ - CHANCE! An audacious effort from Younes who tried to lob Neuer from inside his own half and it almost went in. The midfielder is on fire today!

31’ - GOAL! Frankfurt are two up after a quick break from a Bayern corner. Younes finishes off a move that he started by firing the ball past Neuer inside the box. The keeper could do nothing about it. Frankfurt well ahead and deserve the lead

44’ - SAVE! Up the other end Neuer does well to get down low to his near post to stop Touré's shot inside the box. The ball goes out for a corner

53’ - GOAL! Sane with excellent wing play to cut inside the box and finds Lewandowski in space. That goal 26 for the Polish striker

90’ - SAVE! A world class save from Neuer with a strong left handed save from a powerful Kostic shot

KEY STATS

The Eagles have only lost twice this season – equalling their club record after 21 rounds of fixtures - and are unbeaten at home.

Frankfurt have only lost 14 of their 49 Bundesliga games at home to the record champions

Lewandowski’s 26 goals is the most ever by a player after 22 matchdays and has seen him average one every 67 minutes this season

Bundesliga Bayern fight back to earn draw with Bielefeld in snow-disrupted game 15/02/2021 AT 20:34