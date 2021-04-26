Bayern Munich are set to move for RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann this summer after current boss Hansi Flick announced his departure from the club

But Leipzig – who have excelled under Nagelsmann and are currently second in the Bundesliga – are reportedly demanding a world-record €30 million for the 33-year-old coach.

And so with Nagelsmann’s growing reputation and the prospect of such a high-profile move, we have the expert view on the deal from Eurosport Germany’s Tino Harth-Brinkmann.

What’s the reaction like in Germany?

Since Flick announced his decision to leave, Nagelsmann has been the number one candidate at Bayern, while other coaches such as Mark van Bommel and Erik ten Hag were mentioned without being realistic options.

The current club bosses at Bayern - as well as former president Uli Hoeneß - have a very high opinion on Nagelsmann: they've seen him as a future Bayern coach since his time in Hoffenheim. Fans are also mostly convinced of him. However, it is not clear how they will react to the high fee.

Is it too soon for Nagelsmann?

Nagelsmann, of course, is still at a very young age but already has years of coaching experience in the Bundesliga and has always had successes with his clubs. There's a real belief in Nagelsmann's expertise as a coach, but he has never coached a team full of stars. Both Hoffenheim and Leipzig had many young talented players which he developed very well. So, there is obviously some sort of risk over whether he can handle Bayern.

Who could take the reins at Leipzig?

Salzburg’s Jesse Marsch would be the obvious successor to Nagelsmann at Leipzig, as he has been in the Red Bull cosmos since 2015 and is doing a good job. He was already an assistant coach for Ralf Rangnick the year before Nagelsmann arrived at Leipzig and has been linked to various other Bundesliga clubs lately such as Borussia Monchengladbach.

