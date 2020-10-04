Bayern Munich somehow managed to secure a 4-3 victory over Hertha Berlin after incredible late drama at the Allianz Arena.

After letting a two-goal lead slip in the second half, they scored a late penalty to hold off the visitors, who themselves netted a late equaliser after a third goal for the hosts.

Bayern struggled to find their typical intensity, despite carving out the better opportunities. Robert Lewandowski saw a shot saved by Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

Lewandowski broke the deadlock five minutes before half time, finishing well after seeing a header initially saved by Schwolow. He added a second after the break to seemingly take the game away from Hertha. Debutant Chris Richards supplied him with a brilliant cross.

Jhon Cordoba managed to hit back with a powerful header just before the hour, giving Manuel Neuer no chance. Not long after that, his strike partner Matheus Cunha levelled the scores with a superb finish into the corner.

Lewandowski thought he had won the game for Bayern, before substitute Jessic Ngankam struck. When the drama seemed over, the Bavarians' talisman scored a stoppage time penalty to clinch victory.

TALKING POINT - Stunning scenes at the Allianz

What a game. It was so difficult to keep up with. Bayern were sluggish in the first half and really shouldn't have let the game slip in the second. But their mentality is unquestionable; after a first defeat of the year at Hoffeinheim last week, they managed to come out on top of a crazy finish to the match.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

There were so many candidates for this award. Lewandowski showed why he is probably the best player in the world rigjt now with a brilliant display to save Bayern. His goals showed how adept he is at every aspect of forward play; timing, finishing, positioning and nerve. An unbelievable display.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 5, Hernandez 7, Alaba 6, Boateng 6, Richards 7, Kimmich 6, Goretzka 6, Gnabry 6, Muller 6, Davies 7, Lewandowski 10 Substitutes: Musiala 5, Tolisso 5, Pavard 6

Hertha Berlin: Schwolow 8, Zeefuik 7, Pekarik 7, Mittelstadt 6, Stark 6, Boyata 6, Tousart 6, Darida 6, Cordoba 8, Cunha 8, Lukebakio 7 Substitutes: Piatek 5, Ngankam 8

KEY MOMENTS

40' - GOAL! Lewandowski's 100th Bundesliga goal at the Allianz Arena at the second time of asking. Schwolow had initially denied his first effort.

51' - GOAL! Lewandowski again. He takes a touch and buries it after Richards' cross.

59' - GOAL! Cordoba powers a header past Neuer to halve the deficit.

70' - GOAL! CUNHA! Great finish to level the scores! Brilliant play in the build up.

85' - GOAL! Lewandowski hat-trick. He finishes from close range after a Bayern free kick.

88' - GOAL! HERTHA ARE LEVEL!!! NGANKAM!!!

90' - GOAL! LEWANDOWSKI SCORES A LATE PENALTY! 4-3!

KEY STATS

Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th Bundesliga goal at the Allianz Arena

