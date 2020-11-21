A Kingsley Coman header ensured Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich grabbed a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen, but have handed RB Leipzig the opportunity to go level on 19 points when they play Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday evening.

Borussia Dortmund can go within one point of the current champions when they face Hertha Berlin earlier on, while Bayer Leverkusen, who have played a game more than Bayern, beat Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday afternoon to also close the gap to one point and blow the Bundesliga title race wide open.

Bundesliga Bayern win five-goal thriller against Dortmund 07/11/2020 AT 15:29

In an entertaining clash at the Allianz Arena, Bayern fired the first warning shot when Kingsley Coman's 25-yard strike skidded wide of Jiri Pavlenka's right post.

But Bremen looked threatening on the counter-attack and Manuel Neuer produced a sublime double save in the 15th minute. First he denied USA international Josh Sargent with his feet before making a brilliant fingertip stop to keep out Ludwig Augustinsson on the rebound.

Bremen had another big chance on the break in the 24th minute through Leonardo Bittencourt, but he struck his half-volley into the side netting.

With Bayern unable to get past Bremen's plucky backline, the visitors took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Maximilian Eggestein. The German midfielder met Sargent's cross on the right and calmly slotted the ball past the national team's number one Neuer to give Bremen a shock lead.

Moments after the restart the lively Sargent set Milot Rashica through into a one-on-one and he should have put Bremen two up. The Kosovo international delayed in pulling the trigger and Jerome Boateng made a vital interception to ensure the 24-year-old's shot veered off course.

Douglas Costa had a spectacular left-footed strike from the edge of the box clatter off the underside of the cross bar, off the line and back out again. But Bayern did finally get their equaliser just after the hour-mark through Kingsley Coman, who met substitute Leon Goretzka’s delightful cross and nodded in his first Bundesliga goal of the season at the far post.

Bayern pressed for a winner and almost got it in the 85th minute, but Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting’s skied a seemingly certain tap-in over the crossbar from just a few yards out. Moments later at the other end, Sargent saw his near-post effort saved by Neuer as both teams were forced to settle for a point.

TALKING POINT - A solid debut for 17-year-old Musiala

England U21 international Jamal Musiala, 17, was handed a first Bundesliga start by Hansi Flick and he enjoyed bright moments with some good runs through the middle of the Bremen defence, but he was unable to cap the occasion off with a goal. Nevertheless, he will likely continue to feature regularly for Bayern this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Omer Toprak

The experienced central defender was a rock at the back for Bremen and made plenty of crucial interceptions when other Bremen players cowered from the responsibility. Bayern were on the front foot for the majority of the game yet the Turkish defender was vital in ensuring they remained resolute.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer (8), Pavard (6), Boateng (6), Alaba (6), Hernandez (6), Martinez (6), Costa (7), Müller (6), Musiala (7), Coman (8), Lewandowski (6)

Subs: Goretzka (7), Gnabry (6), Choupo-Moting (5), Sane (6)

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka (6), Gebre Selassie (6), Toprak (8), Friedl (6), Augustinsson (6), Eggestein (6), Groß (6), Möhwald (6), Bittencourt (6), Rashica (5), Sargent (7)

Subs: Agu (6), Mbom (6), Chong (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

15' - WHAT A DOUBLE SAVE! A great cross into the box is met by Sargent and he stabs it on goal in front of his marker, but Neuer is there to make a great save with his legs before making a stunning fingertip stop to deny Augustinsson on the rebound!

24' - BIG CHANCE! Rashica finds space down the left and plays a dangerous cross to the far post. Bittencourt is there but he hits his half volley into the side netting! Bremen are looking good now.

47' - RASHICA MAKES A MESS OF IT! The forward is completely free on goal after being set through by Sargent, but he hesitates at the crucial moment and Boateng makes a vital interception to ensure the Kosovan's strike hits the side netting! That was a glorious chance for Bremen to extend their lead! They may not get another like it...

51' - OFF THE BAR! Douglas Costa's spectacular left-footed strike from the edge of the box comes off the underside of the woodwork, off the line and back out again! What an effort that was and how desperately unfortunate for the Brazilian that it didn't go in!

62' - GOAL! Coman scores at the far post! It's a delightful cross from Goretzka who picks out the France international to nod in his first Bundesliga goal of the season.

85' - WHAT A MISS! Alaba plays a lovely dinked ball over the top and finds Sane, who squares the ball to the near post but Choupo-Moting hits it over the bar!

87' - GREAT SAVE! This is so open now! Sargent bursts through and gets a shot away inside the box, but Neuer parries it away with a strong right hand and its out for a Bremen corner. The set-piece comes to nothing.

Bundesliga Explaining Jadon Sancho’s struggles this season 06/11/2020 AT 21:57