Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that their manager Marco Rose will join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the current season.

Dortmund have been looking for a new permanent manager since the dismissal of Lucien Favre after a 5-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart. Edin Terzic stepped up as manager from assistant, but the role is an interim one.

Rose has been at Monchengladbach since the summer of 2019 and earned a Champions League spot for the club, with the side now in the knockout stages of the tournament. He could face Dortmund as their future manager on March 2, when his current side play them in the DFB Pokal. They currently sit six points off fourth place, as do Dortmund.

The 44-year-old German reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for five million euros, which Dortmund will activate to secure the move.

Monchengladbach’s director of sport Max Eberl said in a statement: “Marco Rose has now decided that he wants to make use of a clause in his contract, which runs until June 2022, and move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer.”

