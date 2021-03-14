Second-placed RB Leipzig lost ground in the Bundesliga title race when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

The hosts dominated the first half, winger Justin Kluivert and defender Willi Orban going close to scoring, and they made the breakthrough in the 46th minute through winger Emil Forsberg.

Kluivert fired a shot from a distance which was parried away by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and Forsberg pounced on the loose ball to put Leipzig ahead.

Frankfurt drew level in the 61st minute when midfielder Daichi Kamada's half-volley from Andre Silva's cross beat Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Frankfurt remained alive in the fight for Champions League qualification in fourth spot on 44 points, two points above Borussia Dortmund in fifth.

