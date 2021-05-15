Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has equalled Gerd Muller's 40-goal Bundesliga record with a goal against SC Freiburg.

Bayern are already 10 points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig and have secured the German league title.

They visited ninth-placed Freiburg on Saturday with Lewandowski on 39 goals in the league already, but the 32-year-old Polish striker scored from the spot on 26 minutes.

Bundesliga Bayern cannot afford Haaland transfer fee: Kahn 13/05/2021 AT 08:39

The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 276 goals now, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set his record in the 1971/72 season.

Lewandowski missed a chance in front of goal in the 78th minute and also had an 83rd minute header saved by the keeper after Christian Guenter had drawn the hosts level.

But the result will matter little on the day as Lewandowski was showered with praise, with the German Football League (DFL) hailing it as an "historic" achievement.

"Almost half a century after the unique Gerd Mueller set the record, Robert Lewandowski equalled it today," the DFL said. "Congratulations for this outstanding and historic performance."

Bayern play Augsburg in their final game of the season next week.

Real make Mbappe's international team-mate their top priorty - Euro Papers

Bundesliga Chelsea, Man City 'Lewandowski contenders', but does Pole want a new contract? 07/05/2021 AT 15:05