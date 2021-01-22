Borussia Monchengladbach leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into fourth with a 4-2 win at Allianz-Park as the visitors’ winless run extends to three matches.

Gladbach thought they took the lead 42 seconds in through Florian Neuhaus, but it was chalked off after a lengthy VAR review as Jonas Hofmann was adjudged to have barged over Jude Bellingham in the build-up to the 23-year-old’s curled finish.

Eight minutes later and VAR approved Nico Elvedi’s header into the bottom corner. He was just onside when he nodded in Hofmann’s excellent cross.

Dortmund equalised in the 23rd minute through Erling Haaland. He was teed up by Jadon Sancho before he cutely dinked the ball over Yan Sommer into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

The Norway international then gave Dortmund the lead six minutes later. Sancho, who had his best performance of the season, played a slick one-two with Bellingham and set up Haaland to clinically smash in for his 14th goal of the campaign.

But Elvedi quickly responded with his second of the evening just past the half-hour mark. Hofmann’s drilled free-kick was parried by Roman Burki right into the path of the central defender who slotted home.

The naïve defending all evening was perfectly exemplified by Ramy Bensebaini’s goal and Gladbach’s third shortly after the break. The left-back skipped past Julian Brandt with ease before he curled the ball, evading all defenders, into the bottom corner.

Alassane Plea could have killed the game off in the 52nd minute but he dragged his one-on-one opportunity inches wide of the post.

And with 15 minutes left Raphael Guerreiro’s ferocious drive was well saved by Sommer two minutes before substitute Marcus Thuram thumped in Gladbach’s fourth with a free header from a corner.

TALKING POINT - Was sacking Favre a good idea?

The whole point of Borussia Dortmund sacking Lucien Favre was to turn this collection of individuals into more of a cohesive unit. There was no evidence of that tonight as players such as Sancho and Haaland flourished when their backline embarrassed.

Gladbach were deserved winners and you really wonder whether interim boss Edin Terzic will get until the end of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Nico Elvedi

The central defender popped up to score two important goals and he was more composed along the backline than others in a game where defending was largely forgotten.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer 8, Lainer 6, Ginter 6, Elvedi 8, Bensebaini 7, Zakaria 7, Kramer 6, Neuhaus 7, Hofmann 6, Stindl 6, Plea 6. Subs: Thuram 7, Embolo 6, Wolf 6.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki 6, Morey 5, Akanji 5, Hummels 5, Guerreiro 6, Bellingham 7, Can 6, Sancho 8, Reus 6, Brandt 5, Haaland 8. Subs: Reyna 5, Moukoko (N/A), Tigges (N/A)

Erling Haaland Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

2' - GOAL? Neuhaus has scored with 42 seconds on the clock! Bellingham looked to have been barged over in possession just outside his own box by Hoffmann before Neuhaus curls the ball into the top corner. Unsurprisingly it has gone to VAR because it did look a foul and the referee has gone to check the monitor...

4' - NO GOAL! Gladbach coach Marco Rose is seething but it was a foul and it was the correct decision by VAR. That was all a bit of a shambles.

10' - GOAL!! Guerreiro fouls Kramer and Gladbach have a free-kick which Hofmann swings in. It's a fantastic cross and Elvedi heads it in at the far post!! But yet again we are going to VAR. Was he offside? THE GOAL STANDS AND IT'S 1-0 GLADBACH! That took ages but we finally have a decision. To rule it out would have been extremely harsh as it was marginal.

23' - GOAL! It's a fantastic goal from Haaland to equalise! Sancho orchestrates the attack, weaving past two Gladbach players before slipping in the Norwegian who cutely dinks the ball over Sommer from a tight angle into the bottom corner. It's a brilliant finish for his 13th goal of the season!

28' - GOAL! Haaland scores yet again! Reus squares the ball back to Sancho who, after a one-two with Bellingham, tees up Haaland who smashes the ball into the net on the turn! That was an excellent team goal and Dortmund are now in front!

31' - GOAL! Hummels trips up Neuhaus on the edge of the area and Gladbach have a free-kick in a dangerous position where Hofmann will fancy his chances. His drilled strike is parried by Burki straight back into the danger zone and Elvedi taps it in for his second of the game! It's 2-2! What a game!

49' - GOAL! Monchengladbach go back in front! Its horrendous defending from Dortmund. Bensebaini skips past Brandt with ease down the left flank before curling the ball into the bottom corner!

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram celebrates scoring the hosts' fourth Image credit: Getty Images

77' - GOAL! From a corner Thuram, unmarked, thumps his header into the net! Where was the defending? Non-existent. This is surely Gladbach's game now.

90+1' - SAVE! Moukoko rifles a strike on goal, forcing Sommer to dive across his goal and acrobatically push away!

KEY STAT

