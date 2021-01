Football

Hansi Flick: Covid means Bayern Munich 'will not change the squad' in January transfer window

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has admitted that the club is not likely to sign any new players in January, as ''with coronavirus it's not that straightforward.'' He added that ''I think the squad we have now will be the squad we have until the end of the season'', although he mentioned that ''one or two might move on.''

