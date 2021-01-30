Bayern Munich have held talks with the representatives of RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano, who has been linked with a move to a variety of the world's biggest clubs.

The 22-year-old centre-back has established himself as one of the best defensive prospects in the world during his four years at the Red Bull Arena, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern among the clubs linked with his signature.

Bundesliga Premier League sides dealt blow as Bayern confirm interest in Upamecano 22/01/2021 AT 10:38

He has a release clause worth £40 million, which will become active in the summer, and the German champions are looking to raid their rivals for the France international, having already had a positive meeting with his representatives.

Are Liverpool the new favourites to sign Mbappe? - Euro Papers

"Of course we are thinking about him," sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky Sports' German bureau.

"We had a good meeting with his agents yesterday. Let's see what happens."

Upamecano left his home country in 2015 for a new start with Austrian side Liefering, where he mad his professional debut. Within a year, he had signed by Red Bull Salzburg, before making the familiar move to Leipzig in 2017.

This season has seen Upamecano make his full international debut for France and his first international goal followed in September's 4-2 win over Croatia.

Bundesliga Upamecano snubs European giants to 'sign new deal' at Leipzig 29/04/2020 AT 13:26