Bayern Munich have won the race for Dayot Upamecano, with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirming a deal has been struck to sign the defender from RB Leipzig.
The 22-year-old France international is one of the most highly-rated defenders in Europe, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United holding an interest in a player who has a release clause of €42.5 million (£38m/$52m).
Bayern have been on the lookout for a new defensive option, with David Alaba set to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.
The Bavarians confirmed their interest in January, with club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saying Upamecano was a player on their radar.
From the moment Bayern confirmed their interest, they became favourites to sign the central defender and it appears they have acted quickly to strike a deal.
Salihamidzic told Bild on Friday that a deal had been struck, and that Upamecano would be heading to the Allianz Arena on a five-year contract.
"I can confirm that Dayot Upamecano will join FC Bayern," Salihamidzic told Bild. "We had very good, intense and professional discussions over many months.
"At the end of a long process the player, family and management were convinced that FC Bayern is the right partner for the future."