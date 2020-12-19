Hoffenheim's Ryan Sessegnon got a late goal to snatch a 2-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Gladbach's Lars Stindl followed his hat-trick at Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek with a penalty in the 34th minute to break the deadlock and put the home side in front.

But they struggled to build on the opener and Hoffenheim deservedly equalised through Andrej Kramaric in the 75th before Gladbach's Marcus Thuram was sent off after VAR upgraded his yellow card to a red.

The visitors made their one-man advantage count when Sessegnon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, pounced to claim all three points four minutes from time as Hoffenheim climbed to 11th with 15 points, while Gladbach stay eighth on 18.

