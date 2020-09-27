An energetic and well-drilled Hoffenheim side shocked the treble-winners Bayern Munich 4-1 to end their run of twenty-three consecutive victories this year, as their new manager Sebastian Hoeneß came back to haunt his previous employers and uncle Uli. Hoffenheim's fluid front three of Kramaric, Dabbour and Baumgartner caused constant problems throughout the game, with last week's hattrick hero Kramaric adding two more goals to his tally and sealing Bayern’s fate with an injury-time penalty past Manuel Neuer.