Jadon Sancho has cast doubt on his future at Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester United and Liverpool both reportedly interested in the England international.

Sancho is one of the brightest prospects in European football, and added to his stock on Saturday with two goals in Dortmund’s 3-2 win over RB Leipzig.

The win kept Dortmund in the hunt for Champions League qualification, which could have a bearing on the futures of Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Sancho’s late, winning goal against Leipzig on Saturday highlighted why he has United and Liverpool interested - as he played a silky back-heel before peeling off into space and tucking home the return pass from Raphael Guerreiro.

The England forward was seen celebrating with Haaland following the game, but was later coy on his future in Germany.

“Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future,” the 21-year-old forward said.

“I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start.”

United were heavily linked with Sancho last year but failed to get the deal over the line.

The Red Devils retain an interest, while Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the winger’s situation.

