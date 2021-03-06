Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich came from two goals down to beat Borissia Dortmund 4-2.

Edin Terzic's side, who were without Jadon Sancho and Raphael Guerreiro, did not appear to miss them as they scored twice in the opening nine minutes through Erling Halaand.

Haaland got his first with a deflected strike from outside the box before making it 2-0 with a tap in from Thorgan Hazard's pass.

The visitors then went into ultra defensive mode and invited the Bavarians onto them with disastrous consequences.

Lewandowski pulled a goal back with a close range finish and then netted the equaliser with a penalty to cap off a pulsating first-half.

Hansi Flick's side dominated the second period but were dealt an injury blow with Jerome Boateng limping off with a suspected hamstring injury.

In the final two minutes, Leon Goretzka netted with a volley before Lewandowski completed his hat-trick with a brilliant strike for his 31st goal in 28 games.

The result sees Bayern go top of the table while Dortmund remain in sixth place.

TALKING POINT

The Yellow Submarine's tactics caused them to sink.

The European champions were there for the taking when Dortmund raced into a 2-0 lead and looked shaky at the back. But they then let Bayern seize control of the possession by abandoning their attacking principles, leaving Haaland isolated up front, and blew their lead. Their risky strategy of soaking up the pressure was their downfall, they will be kicking themselves.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): The man for the big occasion. He showed his goal-poaching instincts with the opener, unmarked at the back post, and then coolly struck home a penalty. The Pole saved his best till last with a clinical low finish from inside the area and in truth could have bagged 6 or 7 with the opportunities he had.

PLAYER RATINGS

BAYERN: Neuer 4, Süle 6, Boateng 5, Alaba 5, Davies 6, Kimmich 5, Goretzka 7, Sane 9, Müller 5, Coman 6, Lewandowski 10. Subs: Gnabry n/a, Choupo-Moting n/a, Martinez n/a, Hernandez n/a.

DORTMUND: Hitz 4, Meunier 5, Hummels 6, Zagadou 7, Schulz 7, Can 8, Delaney 6, Reus 6, Dahoud 5, Hazard 7, Haaland 8. Subs: Brandt 5, Tigges 5, Bellingham 6, Morey n/a, Reinier n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Haaland's deflected strike from outside the box beats Neuer.

9' - GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Haaland with an easy tap in from Hazard's cut back after good play from Schulz..

26' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Sane's low cross is knocked in by Lewandowski all alone at the back post. He's onside. 2-1.

44' - BAYERN SCORE A PENALTY! Dahoud is penalised for a foul on Coman after VAR has a look. Lewandowski steps up and strokes it into the net, sending the keeper the wrong way.

88' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Goreztka's volley from inside the box flies into the bottom corner after a shot is blocked.

90' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Lewandowski completes his hat-trick with a brilliant low strike from just inside the area.

KEY STAT

Dortmund have not beaten Bayern at the Allianz Arena since the 2012/13 season when they won the title under Jurgen Klopp.

