Former Germany and Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has been sacked from Hertha Berlin's supervisory board after asking whether former Germany international Dennis Ago was being used as a "token black guy".

The 51-year-old presumably accidentally sent a WhatsApp message to the former Bundesliga left-back saying "Is Dennis actually your Quotenschwarzer (token black guy)?"

Aogo, who works as a pundit for Sky Sport in Germany, screenshotted it and posted it on his Instagram Story, saying "Wow, are you serious? This message was probably not meant for me."

Hertha president Werner Gegenbauer said: "Such statements are in no way representative of the values that Hertha BSC stands for.

"We distance ourselves from all forms of racism and welcome the action taken by TENNOR Holding."

Lehmann apologised on Twitter. He wrote: "In a private message from my mobile phone to Dennis Aogo, an impression was created for which I apologised in conversation with Dennis.

"As a former national player he is very knowledgeable and has a great presence and drives ratings to Sky."

