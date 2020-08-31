Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has said that Kai Havertz will no longer train with the rest of his players.

Speaking to the press, the Dutch manager said that Havertz, who has long been linked with a £72 million transfer to Chelsea, would not take part in pre-season preparation with the squad.

"Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined," he said.

I no longer expect that Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz will train with us again.

"It is possible that other players will also switch. We definitely have to bring players in too."

Chelsea have already signed Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano announced that Bayer's decision came because a deal has already been agreed and will be finalised next week.

