Leroy Sane has insisted he has no intention of walking away from Bayern Munich.

The Germany international only arrived at the Bundesliga champions last summer from Manchester City, but things have not gone well for him in Bavaria thus far - with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman remaining ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 25-year-old suffered the ignominy of being substituted as a substitute during Bayern’s 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen before Christmas. He came on in the 32nd minute, but was removed from the play by coach Hansi Flick on 68 minutes.

That led to plenty of speculation about his future, and also prompted a number of his Bayern team-mates to speak out in the media about their support for Sane.

Sane gave an interview to Der Spiegel in which he confirmed he expected to be talked about after the Bayer incident, and that he has no desire to turn his back on the club.

"When I saw my number on the substitution board, I knew there would be discussions about me,” Sane told Der Spiegel.

“When someone like Thomas Muller stands up for you so strongly in front of the TV cameras, this shows you that the team accepts you.

I know that the club is behind me, otherwise they wouldn't have brought me. But I'm working very hard to get there."

Sane took his career forward at Manchester City and he has praised manager Pep Guardiola, who he reportedly had a testy relationship with.

“Pep and I had a good relationship,” Sane said. “He raised me to a completely new level. Mainly by working on little things: with which foot do I take the ball in which situation and how? What is the best action to open the space?

“Other coaches tell you that too, but he really did it every day until I did at some point have a little man in my ear with his voice that told me what to do when and how.

“He doesn't stop when he sees that you've improved. He'll find something new to work on with you tirelessly. If I hadn't moved to Manchester, I probably wouldn't have reached that level."

