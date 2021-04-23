FC Augsburg
    -
    19:30
    23/04/21
    WWK ARENA
    1. FC Köln
      Bundesliga • Day 31
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      FC Augsburg - 1. FC Köln

      Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between FC Augsburg and 1. FC Köln with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 23 April 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Heiko Herrlich or Friedhelm Funkel? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest FC Augsburg and 1. FC Köln news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Augsburg and 1. FC Köln. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.