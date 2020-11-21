TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - VfB Stuttgart

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 21 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sebastian Hoeneß or Pellegrino Matarazzo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

