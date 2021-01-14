Luka Jovic has brought a halt to his disappointing stint at Real Madrid by returning to former club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

The Serbia international joined Real in the summer of 2019, but failed to cut any ice despite the Spanish champions paying €60 million ($73 million) for his services.

Football Exclusive: Milan target Mandzukic to fire title charge YESTERDAY AT 09:27

Jovic has started just two league games for Real this season and had not featured since November because of a positive coronavirus test and a muscle injury.

Real will hope the loan until the end of the season will help the forward secure regular playing time and restore his confidence.

The Bundesliga side, who are ninth in the table, are delighted to welcome Jovic back to the club.

"Luka didn't have an easy time in Madrid," Eintracht sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement. "It was his great wish to return to Eintracht.

"Luka can use the next few months to find his way back to old strength in a familiar environment."

With additional reporting from Reuters

transfers Real Madrid's Jovic set for Eintracht Frankfurt return YESTERDAY AT 09:22