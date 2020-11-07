Mainz and Schalke drew 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 at VfB Stuttgart while Union Berlin thrashed Arminia Bielefeld 5-0.

Mainz, who had lost their first six games, went ahead when Matija Nastasic hauled over Jonathan Burkardt, the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR review and Daniel Brosinski converted in the sixth minute.

Mark Uth curled in a free kick to equalise in the 36th minute before Mainz were awarded another penalty on the stroke of halftime for a foul by Ozan Kabak on Jean-Philippe Mateta who converted himself.

Kabak thought he had equalised when he bundled the ball home from a corner six minutes after the break but VAR showed that the ball hit his arm and it was disallowed.

But Schalke, without a win in their last 23 league games, kept plugging away and grabbed a point when Jerry St. Juste turned Goncalo Paciencia's cross into his own net in the 82nd minute.

Mainz stayed bottom with one point with Schalke one place above them on three.

Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty and then set up a goal for Gonzalo Castro to give seventh-placed VfB Stuttgart at 2-0 halftime lead but Eintracht fought back with goals by Andre Silva and David Abraham after the break.

Union Berlin, fourth with 12 points, raced to a 3-0 halftime lead against Arminia through Keita Endo, Robert Andrich and Sheraldo Becker before Max Kruse added a fourth with a penalty and Cedric Teuchert completed the scoring.

Hertha Berlin also won comfortably, beating Augsburg 3-0 away.

