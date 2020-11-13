Jadon Sancho has insisted that a summer of speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United has not affected his form at Borussia Dortmund.

After a fine 2019-20 in the Bundesliga, the England international has not been on top of his game in the early exchanges this term.

Football Golden Boy 2020: The best young players in Europe, rated and reviewed 11/11/2020 AT 13:40

Throughout the summer, he was linked with a move to Manchester United that would have made him the most expensive Englishman ever but insists that the speculation has not been a factor in his dip in form.

"No, I don't think so," he replied, when asked if transfer talk has had an impact.

Every player has a little dip in their career and I feel like I'm going through that at the moment.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs locked in tussle over Jerome Boateng free transfer – Euro Papers

"It is just how I am bouncing back and I'm just happy to have managers who have faith in me and keep starting me.

"I'm just happy to be starting for England. Every time I play I try to do my best, luckily enough I got the goal and I'm happy to help the team once again."

Sancho also paid tribute to club team-mate Jude Bellingham, with the 17 year old having made his international debut during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

"He deserves it," Sancho said of the 17-year-old midfielder.

"At Dortmund he gives 110 per cent, his performances are world class. I'm happy for him and I'm sure his family will be very proud of him."

transfers Liverpool target £20m Kabak as Van Dijk replacement - Paper Round 24/10/2020 AT 21:28