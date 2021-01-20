Manuel Neuer equalled Oliver Kahn's all-time record for Bundesliga clean sheets as Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 1-0 to stay four points clear at the top of the table.

The clean sheet was the 196th in the league for Neuer, who joined Bayern in 2011 from Schalke.

Bundesliga Muller strikes late to send Bayern four points clear 17/01/2021 AT 12:31

Robert Lewandowski put the visitors in front with a 13th minute penalty, his 22nd league goal, the most for any player halfway through a Bundesliga season. He has featured in 16 of Bayern's 17 league games this season.

The Pole had several more chances to add to his record-breaking goal haul and also hit the post in a dominant first half.

Instead of scoring again, however, to make sure of the three points, Bayern were far too passive and conceded a 75th-minute penalty.

They had a lucky escape when Alfred Finnbogason sent his spot kick onto the post.

The Bavarians are on 39 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig, winners 1-0 over Union Berlin, and seven ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Bundesliga Holders Bayern knocked out of German Cup by second tier Kiel 13/01/2021 AT 22:40