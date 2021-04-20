German champions Bayern Munich will not join the European Super League (ESL), calling the Champions League "the most beautiful competition in the world".

Twelve teams from England, Spain and Italy have put their names to the controversial proposals, with three more spaces remaining for 'founding members'. It was thought efforts were underway to convince Bayern to fill one of those slots.

However, in a move that will only add more fuel to the resistance, Bayern have released a statement rejecting any links with the ESL.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to make it explicitly clear that FC Bayern will not be taking part in the Super League," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"FC Bayern stands in solidarity with the Bundesliga. It always was and is a great pleasure for us to be able to play and represent Germany in the Champions League.

"We all remember fondly our 2020 Champions League victory in Lisbon – you don’t forget such a joyful moment. For FC Bayern, the Champions League is the best club competition in the world."

Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in Lisbon to win the Champions League last August, although the French side avenged that defeat in the quarter-finals this season.

