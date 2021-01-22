Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United face a fight to get their hands on Dayot Upamecano after Bayern Munich confirmed their interest in the RB Leipzig man.

Upamecano is one of Europe’s hottest defensive prospects, and he is likely to be the subject of a bidding war in the summer.

Bundesliga Upamecano snubs European giants to 'sign new deal' at Leipzig 29/04/2020 AT 13:26

The Premier League sides have all earmarked the central defender as a player capable of improving their squads.

Upamecano’s release clause is set at €45 million (£40m), but that may not be enough to get him if a scrum of teams show interest.

The 22-year-old is likely to move on in the near future, as he has spoken of a desire for a new challenge, but the chances of him gracing the Premier League may have dipped following confirmation from Bayern that they want to keep him in the Bundesliga.

“We will of course deal with it, not only with this player, but in principle on the positions where we want to do and have to do something," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Bild.

A central defender is likely to be top of Bayern’s wish list, with David Alaba set to depart at the end of the season, and the allure of playing for the European champions will be strong.

Premier League Klopp and Werner: Liverpool’s decision to pass on German has backfired – for everyone 29 MINUTES AGO