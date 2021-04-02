Bayern Munich go seven clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 over RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

The Bavarian giants took another step towards their ninth successive title and proved they are more than just a one-man team with star striker Robert Lewandowski out.

Bayern’s opening goal came against the run of play as Leipzig were by far the better side in the first 45 minutes, Julian Nagelsmann’s team looked well drilled and produced some fantastic football through the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Amadou Haidara.

But it was the league leaders that proved that being clinical is key. With their first real chance of the game Thomas Müller cut the ball back to Leon Goretzka inside the box, and the midfielder made it count as he fired the ball past Péter Gulácsi.

The home side came out the traps quickly in the second half, but fluffed a series of golden chances to get themselves back into the game. Dani Olmo missed the best of the bunch as the Spaniard set himself up for a half volley inside the box, but missed the target all together.

There’s no denying that the Bundesliga new boys have come a long way in their short history, but today’s game showed they still have work to do if they want to topple serial winner Bayern Munich.

Next up for RB Leipzig is an away trip to Werder Bremen who are dangling above the bottom three. While Bayern have a midweek clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and then return to Bundeliga action against Union Berlin.

TALKING POINT - PROFESSIONAL BAYERN PROVE POINT

Bayern Munich produced the kind of performance that confirmed to the rest of the league why they are still the team to beat. Despite having a collection of key players out, including top goal scorer Robert Lewandowski and flying-wing back Alphonso Davies, they were able to reshuffle their pack and grind out a result that puts them in pole position to win another title, whilst having one eye on the Champions League.

PLAYER RATINGS

RB Leipzig - Gulácsi 6, Klostermann 6, Upamecano 5, Orban 6, Sabitzer 7, Adams 6, Mukiele 6, Haidara 6, Olmo 5, Nkunku 6, Forsberg 6, Kluivert 6, Poulsen N/A, Sørloth N/A, Hwang N/A, Konaté N/A

Bayern Munich - Neuer 7, Pavard 6, Süle 6, Alaba 6, Hernández 6, Kimmich 6, Goretzka 8, Sané 7, Müller 8, Coman 7, Choupo-Moting 6 Subs: Musiala 5, Gnabry 5, Martínez N/A

MAN OF THE MATCH - THOMAS MÜLLER (BAYERN MUNICH)

During the international break there were calls from the German public for answers as to why Müller wasn't in the national team and today he showed them exactly what they were missing. His experience and winning mentality was central to everything Bayern did to claim a vital three points. Along the way he also added to his assists tally which now sits at 15 for the season.

KEY EVENTS

38' - GOAL FOR BAYERN MUNICH! Goretzka smashes the ball into the back of the net courtesy of a Müller cut back. Leipzig have played some pretty football so far, but in the big games you have to put your half chances away and that's exactly what Bayern have done

43' CHANCE FOR BAYERN MUNICH! The ball comes to Sané on the edge of the box from the corner and his low shot is just pushed away by Gulácsi

47' CHANCE FOR RB LEIPZIG! Nkunku fluffs his lines as he drags his shot wide from inside the box. That could come back to haunt the home side

48' CHANCE FOR RB LEIPZIG! Sabitzer attempts volley from a Haidara cross, but he fires it wide of the post. Leipzig have come out the traps quickly '

52' CHANCE FOR RB LEIPZIG! Chance! Olmo really should have scored there. He takes a touch in the centre of the box to set himself up for a half volley, but he gets it all wrong and misses the target all together

56' CHANCE FOR RB LEIPZIG! Sabitzer fires from range, the ball dipping and bouncing on it's way to Neuer, but the Bayern captain collects it with ease

KEY STATS

Despite having 11 shots on goal, Leipzig only managed two on target with an accuracy rate of just 19%

No team in the Bundesliga has ever lost the league with lead of seven points or more

