Robert Lewandowski scored his 41st goal of the Bundesliga season on Saturday, breaking the record previously held by Gerd Muller that had stood for 49 years.

Lewandowski equalled the record that Muller achieved during the 1971-72 season last week and in the dying minutes of the match against Augsburg he finally reached the landmark.

After a couple of crosses were cleared, Leroy Sane took aim from just outside the box, rather than try and slip Lewandowski in, but his shot was saved by Rafal Gikiewicz.

Bundesliga Opinion: Robert Lewandowski is a living legend we don’t appreciate enough 27 MINUTES AGO

However the Augsburg keeper couldn’t hold onto the strike and, as ever, Lewandowski was the first to react, knocking the loose ball past Gikiewicz and then slotting it into the empty net.

Lewandowski wheeled away in celebration and was duly mobbed by his team-mates.

Last season the Polish forward hit 34 league goals, the closest anyone had come to catching Muller since Dieter Muller hit the same tally in 1977.

Astonishingly, there were four games this season where Lewandowski didn’t score, although he has scored in every game he’s played since the last blank against Hertha Berlin on February 5.

Perhaps even more remarkable is the fact that he missed five matches throughout the season. So rather than 41 goals in 34 matches, already a superb achievement, he actually scored 41 in 29 matches.

Bundesliga Bayern batter Augsburg as Lewandowski grabs number 41 4 HOURS AGO